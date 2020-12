New York-listed sports betting provider Elys Game Technology has reported a 44 per cent increase in revenue to $9.7m for the third quarter of 2020.

Total turnover rose 24 per cent year-on-year to $143.7m, with online turnover soaring 154 per cent to $117.9m, offsetting a 63 per cent drop in land-based turnover to $25.8m as a result of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Elys paid out $132.4m in winnings and payouts during the quarter, generating gross gaming revenue of [...]