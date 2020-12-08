Gaming Realms full year revenue to reach £10.7m in 2020

London-listed supplier Gaming Realms expects to post a 55 per cent increase in revenue to £10.7m this year.

After a strong first half in which revenue climbed 66 per cent, Gaming Realms said Tuesday that its business performance and sales momentum has continued during the rest of 2020.

This was attributed to the expansion of partners internationally, the release of new Slingo games, and improvements to the group's technology.

During the second half of the year, Gaming Realms went live with five new partners, including Paddy Power Betfair in Europe, and launched four new Slingo games, including Slingo Fluffy Favourites.

As a result of the strong performance, the company expects revenue for the full year to increase 55 per cent to £10.7m, generating adjusted EBITDA of not less than £2.75m.

Gaming Realms added that it has applied for licenses in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the US and hopes to launch in these states during the first half of 2021.

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 4.19 per cent higher at 21.78 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, having gained over 160 per cent in the past year.