European lottery operator SAZKA Group has reported strong third quarter trading as consolidated gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 66 per cent to €768.9m.

Revenue soared by 212 per cent compared to the second quarter period, with the company benefiting from a recovery of sales through land-based distribution channels in Greece, Italy and Austria, as well as continued strong growth online.

“All of our businesses traded well in Q3 as lockdown measures were eased and online sales remained [...]