Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market recorded a 3 per cent drop in total revenue to $284.3m in November, despite another record performance from iGaming during the month.

Total gambling revenue continued to be impacted by declines within the land-based sector, where slot machine revenue fell 32 per cent year-on-year to $129.5m and table games revenue decreased 30 per cent to $52.3m.

This was offset by another strong performance from iGaming as revenue soared 519 per cent [...]