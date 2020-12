Licensed sportsbook operators in Illinois collected record sports wagers of $434.5m in October.

In the fourth full month since sports betting was regulated, the state’s eight operational sportsbooks saw total wagers climb 43 per cent compared to the previous month, with online sports betting wagers of $409.8m and retail wagers of $24.7m.

A total of $355.7m was bet on professional sports in November, with a further $78.7m wagered on college sports, $255,689 on motor races and $457 [...]