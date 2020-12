Colorado’s regulated sports betting market hit a new record high in November as total wagers from online and retail operations reached $231.2m.

Total wagers were up 10 per cent compared to the previous month, with American football the most popular sport with handle of $88.4m.

The next most popular sport was National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Football with $22.2m in handle, followed by table tennis at $12.4m, basketball at $9.6m and NCAA basketball at $8.2m.

Licensed sports betting [...]