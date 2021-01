West Virginia’s licensed casino operators booked a record $179.2m in combined wagers from sports betting and iGaming in December.

Total wagers were up 48 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $121.1m, with the state’s five sportsbooks collecting wagers of $70.1m and the state’s two iGaming operators collecting wagers of $109.0m in the five-week period ended 2 January.

December Sports and iGaming Wagers Comparison (US$)

Total sports wagers were up 79 per cent year-on-year, comprising $27.4m from [...]