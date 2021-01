Frankfurt-listed betting and gaming operator bet-at-home.com has raised its 2020 profit guidance following a strong performance during the final quarter of the year.

The company now expects to report 2020 EBITDA of €30.9m, a significant increase on the previous guidance of between €23m and €27m but 12 per cent lower than 2019 EBITDA of €35.2m.

bet-at-home.com also expects gross betting and gaming revenue for the year to reach €126.9m, within its guidance range of between €120m and [...]