China’s lottery market declined by 21 per cent to RMB334.0bn (€42.3bn) in 2020, as lottery sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the early part of the year.

November's 5 per cent sales decline accelerated in December, with total lottery sales falling by 11 per cent year-on-year to RMB36.51bn.

The overall decline followed a 19 per cent fall in Welfare Lottery sales to RMB15.27bn during the month, while Sports Lottery sales were down 4 per [...]