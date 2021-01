Colorado’s regulated sports betting market hit another record month in December as total wagers from online and retail operations reached $284.6m.

Total wagers increased by 27 per cent compared to the previous month, with the state’s 17 online operators generating wagers of $280.4m in December, and Colorado’s 12 retail operators accounting for the remaining $4.1m in wagers.

Professional American football represented nearly a third of total wagers during the month at $88.2m, with professional basketball the next [...]