London-listed casino and bingo operator Rank Group has reported a 55 per cent fall in net gaming revenue to £177.6m for the financial first half period ended 31 December, as the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted its Venues business.

The fall in revenue was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which closed Rank’s retail venues for 55 per cent of available operating days.

In addition to the closures, the “very severe” impact of the covid-related [...]