New York-listed Penn National Gaming has reported a 23 per cent fall in revenue to $1.03bn for the final quarter of 2020, as COVID-19 related restrictions on retail operations offset strong growth from its Penn Interactive division.

The company said that Q4 revenue was trending ahead of forecast before COVID-19 related closures in Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and the increased restrictions in Ohio, Massachusetts and other states.

“We have endured unprecedented changes to our business, created and [...]