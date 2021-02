London-listed Sportech is projected to generate net cash of £36.1m from the sale of some of its businesses and assets, as the company looks to generate tangible investor returns and expand its Connecticut Venues sports betting business.

Sportech said in a trading update Friday that it continued to drive operational efficiencies through all its business lines during 2020, adding that capital preservation and net cash position have become more crucial metrics in light of the COVID-19 [...]