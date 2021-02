Iowa’s licensed sports betting operators enjoyed a strong start to the year with record wagers of $149.5m in January 2021.

The state’s 18 operational sportsbooks saw wagers soar 158 per cent compared to a year ago, with online sports betting wagers increasing 257 per cent to $120.8m and retail wagers climbing 19 per cent to $28.8m.

Total payouts during the month amounted to $138.2m, generating total sports betting net receipts of $11.3m, an increase of 253 per [...]