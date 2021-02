Stockholm-listed sports betting technology supplier Kambi grew revenue by 76 per cent to €46.9m in the fourth quarter of 2020, helping to drive a 27.5 per cent increase in full year revenue to €117.7m.

The record quarterly performance was driven by a packed sporting calendar which helped operator turnover to climb by 77 per cent year-on-year, as well as an exceptional operator trading margin and growth in new markets.

Fourth quarter highlights included online launches in Iowa [...]