The Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings-powered online sports betting operation Scoreboard has posted its best monthly performance to date as total wagers climbed to a record $34.9m in January 2021.

Total wagers were up 29 per cent compared to the previous month and 18 per cent ahead of the state’s previous record of $29.5m set last October. This helped sports betting gross gaming revenue (GGR) increase by 26 per cent month-on-month to $3.9m.

Basketball was the most popular sport [...]