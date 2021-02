New Jersey’s betting and gaming market returned to growth in January as total gaming revenue increased by 15 per cent to $346.4m, with monthly iGaming revenue surpassing $100m for the first time.

January saw strong growth in iGaming and sports betting, which climbed 88 per cent and 54 per cent respectively to $103.8m and $82.6m, offsetting a 17 per cent fall in land-based casino revenue to $160.0m.

Within iGaming, January revenue from online poker climbed 50 [...]