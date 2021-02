Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Enlabs enjoyed a strong finish to 2020 as revenue during the final quarter of the year increased by 82 per cent to a record €20.3m.

Q4 revenue was boosted by an all time high in active customers, which rose 86 per cent year-on-year to 77,357, as well as the first contributions from newly acquired Global Gaming.

Online casino continued to generate the bulk of Enlabs’ Q4 total, with revenue soaring 152 per [...]