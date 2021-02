Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Better Collective has reported an 88 per cent increase in revenue to a record €36.7m in the final quarter of 2020, benefiting from the first contributions from newly acquired lead generation specialist Atemi Group.

Revenue from the company’s Publishing division rose 23 per cent to €22.8m in Q4, while Paid Media revenue soared to €13.9m following the acquisition of Atemi on 1 October for €44m.

Results were also buoyed by a 30 per cent [...]