New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has reported a 37.5 per cent fall in same-store net revenue to $1.6bn for the final quarter of 2020.

After combining results of operations from properties that have been divested or classified as discontinued, revenue from the company’s Las Vegas segment fell by 55 per cent year-on-year to $447m as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, despite eight of its nine properties being open during the quarter, albeit with capacity restrictions.

Regional [...]