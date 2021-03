Madrid-listed betting and gaming operator Codere has recorded a 57 per cent fall in revenue to €594.6m in 2020, with COVID-19 related closures and operational restrictions offsetting strong growth online.

The company’s entire retail operation was shuttered during most of Q2, with reopenings taking place progressively during Q3, only to be hampered again by additional closures and restrictions towards the end of the year.

The biggest year-on-year decline came in Argentina as 2020 revenue fell by 78 [...]