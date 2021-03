Finland's state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus has posted a 25.5 per cent drop in total gross gaming revenue to €1.26bn in 2020, as its retail network was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales at Veikkaus’ retail points of sale declined as land-based slot machine and gaming arcades were closed for around four months during Spring to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and again in large parts of the country in November 2020.

The unprecedented year also [...]