Delaware’s regulated sports betting market returned to growth in January as total wagers increased by 28 per cent year-on-year to $11.7m.

After several months of decline due to the impact of COVID-related casino closures and restrictions, the state’s three licensed operators all recorded growth in January 2021 compared to a year ago.

Market leader Delaware Park generated more than half of the total as total wagers increased by 26 per cent to $6.8m.

Harrington Raceway was the next [...]