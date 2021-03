London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has reported a 16 per cent fall in net revenue to £1.32bn for 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruption of live sporting events and closures and restrictions to retail.

Retail net revenue was down by 51 per cent at £354.2m in 2020, with all 1,414 shops impacted by the various lockdowns and tier restrictions at some point during the year.

This offset revenue growth from the company’s [...]