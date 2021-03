London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported flat net gaming revenue (NGR) of £3.63bn for 2020, with strong growth in international operations offset by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its retail businesses.

In the first half of the year, NGR decreased by 11 per cent, with a strong performance prior to the COVID-19 restrictions offset by shop closures and sports cancellations in Q2. Despite the opening and re-closing of the company’s Retail estate [...]