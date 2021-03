Iowa’s licensed sportsbooks collected total wagers of $143.6m in February 2021, with online wagers now accounting for more than 87 per cent of the total.

Continuing their strong start to the year, Iowa’s 18 operational sportsbooks saw wagers soar by 152 per cent year-on-year, with online sports wagers climbing 231 per cent to $125.2m, offsetting a 4 per cent decline in retail wagers to $18.4m.

Total payouts during the month amounted to $135.9m, generating total sports betting [...]