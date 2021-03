New York-listed online casino and sports betting operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has recorded strong growth in 2020 as total revenue soared by 337 per cent to $278.5m during the year.

In its maiden results as a publicly listed company, RSI reported strong growth in the final quarter of the year as revenue climbed by 260 per cent year-on-year to $100.0m.

This was helped by a 116 per cent increase in real-money monthly active users (MAUs) in [...]