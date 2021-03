New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 30 per cent increase in revenue to $199.8m in 2020, despite the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on its UK land-based business.

After seeing strong revenue growth during Q3, revenue in the final quarter of the year rose 7 per cent year-on-year to $71.7m, boosted by a payment of $32.5m from a UK LBO customer relating to its contractual revenue share of their value-added tax rebate.

