Illinois’ regulated sports betting market reached a new record high in January 2021 as total wagers surpassed $500m for the first time.

Wagers grew for the eighth consecutive month to $581.6m in January, an increase of 18 per cent compared to the previous month’s record of $491.7m, with online wagers accounting for $575.2m of the total and retail wagers the remaining $6.2m.

Illinois had seven sportsbooks operational during the month for the first time, collecting a total [...]