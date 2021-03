Indiana’s regulated sports betting market collected total handle of $273.9m in February, with DraftKings continuing to lead the way as the biggest online operator in the state.

Wagers from the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks fell by 21 per cent compared to the previous month’s record high, with online sports betting contributing $241.0m and retail accounting for the remaining $32.9m.

Basketball accounted for wagers of $127.2m during the month, followed by Parlay bets at $66.4m and other sports [...]