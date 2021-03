The Oregon Lottery’s online sports betting operation saw turnover decline by 15 per cent to $29.6m in February 2021.

Turnover from the DraftKings-powered Scoreboard was down compared to the previous month’s record high, generating gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $2.7m for the month, a fall of 31 per cent compared to January 2021.

Basketball was again the most popular sport with wagers of $17.5m in February, ahead of American football at $3.4m, football (soccer) at $2.3m and [...]