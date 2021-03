Michigan’s licensed iGaming and sports betting operators generated gross receipts of $89.2m in their first full month of operation in February 2021.

After generating a total of $42.7m in its first ten days within launching in January, gross receipts from iGaming amounted to $79.7m in February, with online sports betting accounting for a further $9.5m during the period from total handle of $301.9m.

Michigan Gross Receipts: February 2021 (US$)

The state’s 11 licensed iGaming operators collected gross receipts [...]