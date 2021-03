Washington DC’s regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $15.3m in February 2021, the bulk of which was derived from William Hill.

The state’s two licensed sportsbook operators saw wagers decline by 3 per cent compared to the previous month, with the DC Lottery’s GambetDC accounting for wagers of $4.2m and William Hill $11.1m.

The Intralot-powered GamBetDC operation recorded 124,362 bets in February and paid out $3.6m in winnings to players, leaving the operator with gross [...]