New York-listed iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has reported a 64 per cent increase in full-year revenue to $91.1m.

The operator benefited from a strong end to 2020 as revenue grew by 48 per cent year-on-year to $23.0m in Q4, buoyed by strong growth in New Jersey and a 67 per cent rise in new active depositors by year end.

During Q4, total costs and expenses nearly doubled to $66.6m, with labor expenses rising 57 [...]