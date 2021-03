The New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings have reported total wagers of $51.0m in February 2021.

Wagers were down by 15 per cent compared to the previous month’s record high, as mobile sports wagers fell by 13 per cent month-on-month to $43.0m and retail wagers fell 23 per cent to $8.0m.

New Hampshire Sports Betting Wagers: FY 2021 (US$)

Tighter margins meant that gross gaming revenue (GGR) from sports betting fell to its lowest [...]