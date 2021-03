Nevada’s regulated gambling market has seen total gaming win decline by 26 per cent versus a year ago to $772.4m in February 2021.

Gaming revenue declined year-on-year for the twelfth consecutive month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the market grew by 1 per cent compared to the previous month’s $761.8m total.

Land-based slot machines represented more than two-thirds of the total, despite revenue falling 18 per cent to $530.8m during the month.

Revenue from Table, [...]