Indiana’s licensed sportsbooks enjoyed a strong performance in March as wagers grew to $316.7m, with DraftKings and FanDuel accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total.

Total wagers at the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks climbed by 16 per cent compared to the previous month’s $273.9m, with online sports betting contributing $279.2m and retail accounting for the remaining $37.5m.

Basketball was the most popular sport during March with wagers of $160.7m, followed by Parlay bets at $77.5m and other [...]