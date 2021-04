New York-listed gaming operator Bally's Corporation expects to report a 70 per cent increase in revenue to $185.0m for the first quarter of 2021.

Bally’s attributed the growth to the significant acceleration in March as COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed across the United States.

The year-on-year revenue growth helped adjusted EBITDA for the quarter to more than double to $50.0m, up from $22.1m a year ago.

“We are extremely encouraged by our trends and March numbers,” said Bally's Corporation [...]