Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market generated total revenue of more than $400m for the first time in March 2021.

Buoyed by the continued strong performance of licensed iGaming and sports betting operators, total revenue climbed by 162 per cent versus a year ago to $403.1m, with the comparable period last year impacted by casino closures during the second half of March as a result of Covid-19.

Revenue from retail slot machines grew by 128 per cent [...]