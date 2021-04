Delaware’s regulated iGaming market recorded a 94 per cent increase in net revenue to $2.4m in the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by another record performance in March.

The state’s three licensed iGaming operators saw total amounts wagered climb by 88 per cent to a record $30.7m in March, with net revenue amounting to $897,781, an increase of 74 per cent versus March 2020.

Video lottery games generated more than three-quarters of the total as net revenue [...]