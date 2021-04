Mississippi’s licensed sports betting operators collected wagers of $50.5m in March, with basketball representing two-thirds of the total.

Total wagers from the state’s 26 licensed sportsbooks soared by 370 per cent compared to last year’s $10.7m, as casinos were closed in mid-March 2020 and major sports leagues suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Basketball represented 66 per cent of the monthly total with $33.4m wagered in March, followed by Sports Parlay Cards at $7.8m and other sports at [...]