BetMGM expects to generate more than $1bn in net revenue from its sports betting and gaming operations next year after growing revenue to $163m in Q1 2021.

During its investor day event on Wednesday, BetMGM revealed the key drivers of its strong momentum and future expectations in the United States, and said that it expects to have operations in 20 states covering around 40 per cent of the US population over the next twelve months.

The operator [...]