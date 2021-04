London-listed gaming operator Rank Group ended the first quarter of the year with enough cash and available facilities to meet its minimum liquidity covenant of £50.0m, despite a 72 per cent drop in total net gaming revenue (NGR) for the period.

The company issued a liquidity and trading update Thursday morning, reporting a 76 per cent decline in like-for-like revenue in the three-month period ended March 31, Rank’s financial third quarter, with Venues revenue down 98 [...]