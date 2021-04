The Virginia Lottery has revealed that the newly regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $628.7m during the first quarter of 2021.

Legal sports betting launched in Virginia on 21 January with $59m in wagers generated during its first truncated month and a further $265.8m generated in February.

March’s sports betting total is expected to be around $304m, with the lottery expected to formally release its financial data for the month on 1 May.

With five operators [...]