The Oregon Lottery’s online sports betting operation continued to decline into March as turnover fell to $24.1m during the month.

Turnover from the DraftKings-powered Scoreboard declined by 19 per cent compared to the previous month, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) falling by 48 per cent to $1.4m.

Oregon Sports Betting: Q1 2021 (US$)

Basketball continued to be the most popular sport with wagers of $15.1m in March, significantly ahead of soccer at $2.8m, ice hockey at $2.0m, and [...]