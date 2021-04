London-listed gaming operator 888 Holdings has enjoyed a strong start to the year as total revenue increased by 66 per cent to a record US$272.5m in the first quarter of 2021.

The first quarter performance was ahead of board expectations, with growth driven by regulated and taxed markets which contributed 76 per cent of revenue, up from a 73 per cent share a year ago, including strong growth in the UK, Italy, Spain, Romania and Portugal.

“The [...]