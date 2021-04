Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi has recorded a 55 per cent increase in first quarter revenue to €43.2m, helping to deliver a 216 per cent rise in net profit for the period.

The supplier benefited from its continued US expansion with launches across a number of jurisdictions including Michigan, Illinois, Virginia and Arkansas, the latter becoming the 14th state in which Kambi provides its sports betting solution.

Kambi also strengthened its global network through new partnerships with [...]