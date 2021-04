Kindred Group grew underlying EBITDA by more than 100 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 as gross winnings revenue climbed by 41 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Gross winnings revenue rose to £352.5m in Q1 from £249.7m a year ago, as the number of active customers climbed by 18.7 per cent to 1,818,759.

EBITDA for the period improved by 131 per cent to £98.0m, including unrealised foreign currency losses of £8.0m, [...]