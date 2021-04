Colorado’s regulated sports betting market returned to growth in March as total wagers from online and retail betting reached $301.0m.

Total wagers were up 13 per cent compared to the previous month, but below January’s record $326.9m.

Online betting continued to account for the majority of activity, with 98 per cent of wagers placed online and just 2 per cent in retail as a result of ongoing restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colorado Sports Betting: March 2021 [...]