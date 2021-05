Frankfurt-listed betting and gaming operator bet-at-home.com has reported a 5.5 per cent decline in gross betting and gaming revenue to €30.5m in the first quarter of 2021.

Total betting and gaming stakes fell by 24 per cent year-on-year to €515.2m in Q1, primarily as a result of transitional regulations introduced in Germany during the final quarter of 2020.

This pushed online gaming stakes down 33 per cent to €376.2m, offsetting a 21 per cent increase in online [...]